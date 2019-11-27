Man in stable condition after Tuesday’s Raspberry Street shooting

An Erie man is recovering in the hospital after being shot twice yesterday on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was walking into his apartment in the 2400 block of Raspberry Street with a one-month-old baby and his girlfriend when he was shot.

Police say two men in masks confronted the victim and his girlfriend. Then, the man was shot in the arm and buttocks.

The victim’s name was not released and police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Both the child and the victims girlfriend were not injured.