Man indicted in Erie for identity theft and access device fraud

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced that a man, believed to have entered the United States illegally in March 2018, has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Erie on charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

48-year-old Janos Vaczi is allegedly accused to conspiring to use unauthorized devices by installing skimming equipment on ATM’s in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, resulting in losses to banks, credit unions, and their customers.

Maximum sentencing for such crimes can be up to 60 years in prison, a fine of 75 thousand dollars, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian Trabold is the prosecutor on the case. FBI are conducting an investigation into the indictment. An indictment is an accusation, with the defendant presumed innocent until proven guilty.