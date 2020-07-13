Man injured after accident on railroad tracks

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after driving around railroad crossing gates at the intersection of West 14th and Raspberry streets.

City of Erie police have identified the driver as Eddie Whiteman.

Just before noon, Whiteman drove his Ford Expedition around down crossing gates and was hit by a CSX tamping machine performing maintenance on the tracks.

The Expedition was pushed about 20 yards, while the tamping machine had front-end damage.

It’s unknown at this point if Whiteman will face any citations.