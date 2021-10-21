Man injured after SUV collides with tree in Edinboro overnight

An early morning car accident sent one man to the hospital.

The accident happened near the intersection of Crane and Draketown Roads in Edinboro around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to State Police, the man driving the SUV collided with a tree. He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

