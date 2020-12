One man is taken to the hospital after suffering a minor wound from a gunshot overnight.

Erie police and first responders were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Nancy avenue in Erie around midnight last.

According to police a 28 year old man was shot at; the bullet reportedly grazing his forehead.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, his injury was not considered serious.

Investigators say the man was not cooperative. No word on if any charges will be filed in the incident.