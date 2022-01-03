Man injured in officer involved shooting released from hospital, sent to Crawford County Jail

The man injured in an officer involved shooting last week has been released from the hospital and sent to jail, police say.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troopers from PSP Meadville were called to the 18000 block of Birch Drive in Hayfield Township on Sunday, Dec. 26th to serve an arrest warrant for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, Troopers were met by an armed 22-year-old white man, and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

PSP on Monday, Jan 3rd announced the suspect has been released from the hospital and is currently in the Crawford County Jail facing the domestic charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as the Crawford County District Attorney reviews the case.