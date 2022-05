One man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Erie.

Calls went out around 11 p.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of E. 19th St.

According to Erie Police, a 39-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and arm, after being shot in an alleged dispute with another man. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie Police Department.