Man involved in deadly car crash is sentenced to 6.5 – 13 years in prison

Local News

by: Tiarra Braddock

A 25-year-old man involved in a deadly car crash is sentenced to 6 1/2 to 13 years behind bars. 

According to state police, Brandon Guianen caused a head on collision that killed 62-year-old Girard resident James Papson. The accident happened in February 2018 on Route 6N when Guianen tried to pass on a hill while going up to 90 miles per hour. The prosecution says Guianen had marijuana in his system that night and was driving without a license. Papson’s family was in court on Wednesday to give victim impact statements before the sentencing.

Judge Daniel Brabender says he took the family’s statements  into consideration before handing down the sentence. 

