Man involved in fatal 2017 crash is sentenced to 4-10 years in prison

A man involved in a fatal 2017 crash is sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars.

51-year old William Kolakowski was driving in the wrong direction on state Route 20 when he struck and killed 31-year-old Nicholas Matt. The prosecution says Kolakowski had multiple drinks before the accident happened. Kolakowski was also driving without a license. Matt’s friends and family were in court today giving victim impact statements before the sentencing.

Matt was an army veteran who served in Iraq and was planning on getting married to his girlfriend.



