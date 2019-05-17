Man involved in stand up with police could spend up to 7 1/2 years in jail
A man involved in a standoff with police could spend up to 7 1/2 years in jail.
Kahlil Lomax-Moore was sentenced on Friday for going into a vacant house along Buffalo Road with a gun that was not registered to him back in October of 2018. Police report there were workers inside the home when Lomax-Moore walked inside with the gun. Prosecution says he held one of the workers at gunpoint. He let the workers go and stayed inside, leading to a nearly 30-minute standoff.
