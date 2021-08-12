Man killed after car accident in local canal

MEADVILLE — A man was killed after driving his car into a feeder stream on the west side of Conneaut Lake.

According to fire crews, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled through a fence and ended up upside down in the canal.

According to the Crawford County coroner, the driver, 39-year-old Bradley Pederson, was reportedly in the water for approximately five minutes before crews were able to pull him out.

He was transported to Meadville Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

