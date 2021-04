A crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck turns deadly.

The accident happened in the 4700 block of Depot Road in Harborcreek Township around 5:30 p.m.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim is a 45-year old man from Erie.

Cook says he was riding his motorcycle northbound when he crossed the center line and collided with the pick-up.

The victim is not being identified until family has been notified.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.