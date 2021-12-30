Man killed in one-vehicle accident in Crawford County

A Hartstown, Pa. man is dead after an accident in Crawford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday on Adamsville Road in East Fallowfield Township.

The driver, identified as 40-year old John Mercier of Hartstown, lost control of his Ford F-250 truck on the icy roadway.

He traveled off the north side of the road and his vehicle hit the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll three times. Mercier was ejected from the truck, according to Troopers.

Troopers stated that Mercier was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident and was deceased upon arrival of police.