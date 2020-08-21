Man killed, woman seriously injured following Thursday afternoon accident in Waterford

One person is dead following a rollover accident in Waterford Township.

This accident happening in the 10000 block of Peach Street around 3:15 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 29-year old Brandon Mosco, Sr. of Erie, was traveling northbound on State Route 19 North when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic when it hit a culvert and guide rail. The Jeep entered a ditch, overturning and landing on its roof in an embankment, according to police.

Mosco was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, who has only been identified as a 28-year old female, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.