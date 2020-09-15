Man Leads Police on Chase Ending in Manhunt







An evening chase spanning several municipalities leads state police on a manhunt last night. The chase began in downtown Erie when police attempted to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation. That traffic stop happened around 8:40 last night in the 1400 block of state street. That’s when Erie Police say the driver, described as a white male, took off in his vehicle. The chase eventually made its way south on Route 97 before ending up in Waterford. State Police were also called in on the chase. The suspect reportedly crashed his vehicle in the 14000 block of Wheelertown Road before running off on foot. Troopers searched the area but we’re told the suspect is not in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lawrence Park at: (814) 898-1641. We will continue to bring your more information on this story as it becomes available.