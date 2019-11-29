Man leads police on early morning chase in Fairview Township

A man lead Pennsylvania State Police on a chase early Friday morning, causing them to call in search dogs to help locate him.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Girard, an inpatient of the Neuro-Restorative Rehabilitation Center in Fairview got into an altercation with staff and forced his way out of the facility.

Police deployed search dogs to help find him. He was spotted in a nearby neighborhood along Heidler Road.

State Police were able to catch up. The man was evaluated for cuts on the scene and there is no word if any charges will be filed