Local News

Man may face costs for sending out Coastguard to look for reportedly missing wife

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 02:37 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 02:37 PM EST

01/09/19 -     Attorney Bruce Sandmeyer ... Christopher Leclair's defense attorney appeared before President Judge John Trucilla today, to argue whether or not Leclair should be held responsible for resources that were utilized during the search for his wife. 
    Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz argued that Leclair was responsible for costs incurred when he made a false call that sent the Coastguard out searching for his alleged missing wife.
    Sandmyer argued that the commonwealth law covering restitution does not include a federal agency such as the Coastguard.

Judge Trucilla is expected to make a ruling on the case within two weeks.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected