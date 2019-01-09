Man may face costs for sending out Coastguard to look for reportedly missing wife

01/09/19 - Attorney Bruce Sandmeyer ... Christopher Leclair's defense attorney appeared before President Judge John Trucilla today, to argue whether or not Leclair should be held responsible for resources that were utilized during the search for his wife.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz argued that Leclair was responsible for costs incurred when he made a false call that sent the Coastguard out searching for his alleged missing wife.

Sandmyer argued that the commonwealth law covering restitution does not include a federal agency such as the Coastguard.

Judge Trucilla is expected to make a ruling on the case within two weeks.

