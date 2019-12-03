Man missing since June 2017 identified after remains found by hunter in September

According to Pennsylvania State Police, human remains found in September by a hunter in a wooded area of Crawford County have been identified.

After analysis by NMS Labs, the remains have been identified as William John Ward, 36, of Seneca, PA. Ward had been missing since June 2017.

Ward was identified after DNA samples were collected and matched to one of his parents.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is no indication of foul play. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 814-663-2043.