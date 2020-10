As the holidays quickly approach, area shelters and their volunteers are preparing to help those in need. The Community of Caring and the Erie City Mission already have plans on how to carry the season out safely for everyone involved.

The Community of Caring will have a sit down Thanksgiving meal available, but will limit the number of people allowed in the dining room at one time. They have the floors marked with social distancing tape, and everyone not eating must have a mask on and sanitize their hands before they receive a meal.