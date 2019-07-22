Man pleads guilty to delivering drugs leading to fatality

An Erie man who plead guilty to delivering a deadly batch of drugs is sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Nicholas Conners supplied drugs to a Lawrence Park man who died of a fatal overdose in April of 2018.

Before his sentencing, Conners begged the judge for leniency, saying he regrets his actions everyday.

Conners case originally went to trial back in May, and resulted in a hung jury. His lawyer said they decided to take a plea and not go back to trial, due to the amount of evidence against his client.