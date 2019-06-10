Man pleads guilty to fleeing police

A man who led state police on a chase pleads guilty to multiple charges on Monday.
According to police, Joseph Swanson lead police on a 25-mile chase after a failed traffic stop in Corry. Swanson was eventually apprehended in Summit Township and taken into custody without incident. He pleaded guilty to fleeing police, reckless endangerment and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle. Swanson faces a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.