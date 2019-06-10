Man pleads guilty to fleeing police

The Erie School District's first ever talk about bullying wants to encourage open dialogue. "One of our initiatives is school wide positive behavior and that's something we have been working on," said superintendent Brian Polito. The school defines bullying as intentional, electronic, written, verbal or physical act, or a series of acts.

The District talked about "The Second Step Program" which teaches kids foundation skills to resist bullying. Parents attended the workshop to talk about their children's experience in the classroom and outside. "You know their resources are limited and if we had more parents involved I think that's what we need," said parent Carl Prindle.