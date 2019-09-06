Man pleads guilty to killing passenger in 2018 fatal car accident

A Crawford County man pleads guilty to driving under the influence, crashing his car, and killing the passenger.

Gerald Rodarmel pleaded guilty this afternoon to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle.

The accident happened on Kinter Hill Road near Old Route 86 in Washington Township back in May 2018.

The victim in that crash was 25-year-old Anna Marie Kelsey of Erie. First responders arrived on that scene to find the car overturned in a ditch.

Rodarmel is set to be sentenced in November in front of Judge John Mead.