A convicted rapist who is already in prison for up to 20 years pleaded guilty to raping another woman today.

Jerome Keyes has pleaded guilty to a rape case from 2015. He was already in prison for the rape of a woman who had to flee his truck cab.

A pre-trial hearing was held back in September for the rape who he committed in 2015. Those charges were filed after police say they matched DNA from the two attacks.

Keyes is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19th