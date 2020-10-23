Man pleads guilty to third degree murder in connection to March shooting

A man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend’s son earlier this year.

Joseph Digello pleaded guilty to third degree murder in the murder of 36-year old Daniel Galvin.

The 61-year old was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison followed by a five-year probation.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, this was something both parties agreed on as part of the plea deal.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue on March 8th. Galvin died from a gunshot wound to the head.