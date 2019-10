A man pleaded guilty today to being a co-conspirator in delivering drugs that resulted in a man’s death.

According to police, Dustin Dingle provided a fatal dose of heroin to Jason Paul Jones who died from an overdose in March 2018.

The recommended sentence for Dingle is two and a half to five years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16, 2019.

Dingle’s co-conspirator, Marvin Parker, was sentenced to eight years in prison back in June.