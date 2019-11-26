Man receives the gift of life through liver donation

A man and his family are experiencing the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

Abraham Aviv received the gift of life after experiencing end stage liver cancer.

When no one in his family was a match, 29-year-old Nikko Velazquez, a family friend, stepped up to be tested.

Velazquez got the call that he was a match and one third of his liver was removed to save another man’s life.

Both men are doing well since that transplant, with new technology that makes liver donations easier.

Velazquez encourages others to do the same.

“Don’t wait. If you feel that you’re a match, do it,” said Nikko Velazquez, liver donor.

You can watch the rest of this digital exclusive on the web exclusive section of yourerie.com.