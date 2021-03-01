Man recently released from prison looking to give back to Erie community

A former Erie drug kingpin who spent decades behind bars is now aiming to uplift underserved communities in Erie.

50-year old Carl Knight is using his family’s new clothing store, Truth Clothing, as a way to partner with local non-profit organizations.

Knight served 22 years in prison and now he wants to give back to the community. He’s teaming up with non-profits and wants to be a mentor to young people.

“I’m very grateful to have this freedom, but I want to use it wisely.” Knight said.

Carl Knight made a name for himself as a drug kingpin back in the 1990s. Now, Knight is flipping the pages of his life for the better.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing partnering with nonprofit organizations because I’m trying to establish my own. I know it’s going to take a while, I feel that time is of the essence.” Knight said.

Knight has been freed from serving life in prison for drug trafficking. With his new freedom, he’s teaming up with his family. They opened a clothing store called Truth Clothing in the Liberty Plaza.

Knight is using part of the business as a way to partner with non-profits to help those in underserved communities in Erie. Knight’s mission is to uplift the underserved community as much as he can.

“He definitely can teach a lot of our young people that are on a negative trajectory in life.” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Chief Executive of the Eagle’s Nest.

Knight is 50 years old and was the first defendant in Erie County to be sent to prison for life for drug trafficking.

He says when he was in prison, he worked with youth and mentored them to do what’s right.

Knight aims to continue that mentorship by soon giving free business and behavioral classes at the Truth Clothing store.

Knight is hopeful that young people can learn from his long journey.

“If you see Truth Clothing or my name or anybody that I’m with, we’re about positivity, that’s what we’re doing.” Knight said.

Knight also said there will be an Easter basket giveaway for the community. There will also be many upcoming events from the store that aims to give back.