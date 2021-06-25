Man reported missing found safe hours later

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A missing man is found safe after an evening search effort.

The search was on after Pennsylvania State Police and several other emergency crews spent the evening combing the area on West Lake Road looking for a missing man.

According to state police, 38-year-old Phillip Yonkin walked away from his residence at Neurorestorative shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

He was found unharmed around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News