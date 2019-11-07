Man rescued from river above Niagara Falls

A man is rescued from the river above Niagara Falls after clinging to a branch for nearly two hours today.

New York State Police responded to the scene after a call from a tourist came in around 11:45 a.m. this morning.

According to park police, the unidentified man was between Goat Island and Prospect Point on the American side of the falls.

The man was apparently wearing a life jacket and jeans with thermals underneath.

When rescuers made it out to the man, he apparently fought with them and broke free.

After several hours, two rescuers reached the man again and pulled him to shore.

The man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.