Local News

Man robbed at gunpoint in city

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 04:00 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 04:00 AM EST

Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police were called to East 10th and Reed Streets at 1:45 Wednesday morning for a robbery at gunpoint. According to police, two suspects robbed a man walking along the street. The suspects are a black female and white male driving a Ford Crown Victoria.

The victim was not harmed in the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected