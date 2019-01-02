Man robbed at gunpoint in city
Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Police were called to East 10th and Reed Streets at 1:45 Wednesday morning for a robbery at gunpoint. According to police, two suspects robbed a man walking along the street. The suspects are a black female and white male driving a Ford Crown Victoria.
The victim was not harmed in the incident.
