Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is behind bars while facing a number of charges after reportedly robbing the same store twice on April 8. The suspect also led police on a foot chase.

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 8, a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the Family Dollar on the 100 block of East 12th Street. The man left the store on foot with around $80-$100 worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspect was reportedly spotted later that night at the KFC on Parade Street, but was gone once police arrived.

Police were then called back to the same Family Dollar just before 2 a.m.

At the scene, police found broken glass from the front door of the store.

The same suspect was seen on camera leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Later that night, a police cruiser that was patrolling the area saw a man who fit the description of the suspect. This is when the foot chase took place.

The man was taken into custody and police were able to find items on him that he had stolen from the store.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Antonio Hawthorne.

Once back at the police station, it was discovered that Hawthorne was wanted on a parole violation and in Ohio.

Hawthorne is currently awaiting arraignment in the Erie City Jail.

He is being charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, trespassing, and eluding police.