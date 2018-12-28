Man's Ford Expedition stolen overnight Video

Overnight, one man's car was stolen right from under him.

The grand theft auto happened in the 1100 block of West 37th Street around 7:30pm. Patrick Stanton and his girlfriend were sitting just feet away in their living room when four to five men were seen on surveillance camera breaking into the 2016 Ford Expedition with a Virginia license plate.

Stanton believes that the young men looked as if they knew what they were doing.

"I would prefer that if they do find my car, they find it with people in it. That'd be the nice thing. I sent a message to the cab drivers, 'if the cabby sees my car, I'll give them a hundred dollars.'"

Stanton says there wasn't much in the vehicle besides some spare change and a few tools. The Erie Police are currently investigating.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Erie City Police.