An East Springfield man is sentenced for his involvement in a fatal DUI accident.

27-year old Matthew Nunemaker received 24 to 48 months in state prison after he was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.

That happened happened in Albion back on May 1, 2018, claiming the life of Melvin Hershelman.

Hershelman was a passenger on a single-seat Honda ATV being driven by Nunemaker.

Hershelman was seriously injured in that crash and did not regain consciousness.