Man sentenced in deer abuse case

A man who was accused of torturing a deer last November has been sentenced.

Alexander Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cruelty to animals and four summary offenses.

Back in November of 2019, Smith and another teen were identified after a video went viral showing the two kicking and abusing a deer.

Smith was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

In addition Smith must now also speak in front of hunter safety courses, youth groups and schools.

Smith also had his hunting license suspended for 15 years.