Man sentenced to 10-20 years for cutting woman’s throat

A man charged with attempted murder for cutting a woman’s throat was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday.

According to police, 35-year-old Lynard Carr slashed a 37-year-old woman’s throat and repeatedly stabbed her in May of 2018 on the 7700 block of Edinboro Road.

Carr’s lawyer asked the judge for the low end of the sentence since Carr had no prior record and took responsibility for his actions.

The prosecution urged the judge to give car the maximum sentence due to the extreme violent nature of the crime.