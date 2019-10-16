Man sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars for shooting his own father in the leg in March 2019

A man who plead guilty to shooting his own father at an Eastside Erie car wash is sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars.

According to police, 29-year-old Desmond Carr shot his 64-year-old father in the leg back in March.

Carr’s father was washing his car at Denny’s Car Wash at 10th and Parade Streets when Carr pulled up in another vehicle.

Carr then go into his fathers car and after an argument started, Carr shot his father in the leg.

His father then drove himself to the hospital where police seized the vehicle for evidence.