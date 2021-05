A man sentenced to life in prison returns to the Erie County Courthouse.

In January of 2018, a jury found Keshawn McLaurin guilty of shooting Shakur Franklin.

The fatal shooting took place in July of 2015.

Monday, McLaurin sat in a hearing before Judge William Cunningham. McLaurin’s defense is arguing he should have a right to file an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Judge Cunningham ruled both sides to submit a written brief in the next 30 days.