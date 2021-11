One person is injured after an ATV accident in western Erie County.

The accident happened in the 9000 block of Tannery Road in Girard shortly after 6 p.m.

According State Police, the 48 year old man driving the ATV was seriously injured.

He was taken to the hospital by STAT Medevac for treatment.

Police continue to investigate.

