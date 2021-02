An overnight rollover accident sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, first responders were called out to the 9500 block of Perry Highway.

Once on the scene, crews found a car on its side in a field. According to state police, the driver of that vehicle was ejected. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what caused the accident, although slick roads are suspected to be a factor.