Man shot during physical altercation in Crawford County

A fight between two men ended when one of them got shot in the legs.

State police in Meadville said they were called to Route 27 and Townline Rd., West Mead Township, about 8:30 Sunday night for a shooting.

At the scene, PSP discovered two men were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in a firearm being discharged. One man, 36 years old, was shot in the right left. The bullet traveled through the victim’s right leg and into his left leg. The suspect in the case, 32, was not hurt.

The victim was transported to Meadville Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

State police have not made the public the names of the two men, but continue their investigation and say the Crawfor County District Attorney is reviewing the case to determine if any charges are warranted.