Erie police are looking for a suspect in an overnight shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Calls came in around 11:30 Thursday night for a shooting victim in the 900 block of Chestnut Street.

According to police the victim, a male, was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He is expected to recover.

Erie police are still looking for the suspect.

No other information is available at this time.