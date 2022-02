City of Erie Police are investigating a scene after reports of a man getting shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. on February 20th on the 400 block of East 28th Street.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

At the time of writing it is unclear on how serious the victim’s injury is.

Police are continuing to investigate.