One man is injured after an early morning shooting in Erie.

Calls went out just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a gunshot victim in the 400 block of E. 5th St.

According to initial reports, a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

No word yet about the severity of his injuries.

Police are investigating.