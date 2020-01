Pa State Police has charged Markese D. Lampley with murder, robbery and fleeing. Shortly after 5pm, State Police attempted to stop a black SUV on Zuck Road in Millcreek. A passenger exited the SUV and the suspect proceeded to I- 90. State Police were able to successfully stop the SUV taking Lampley into custody. The passenger that fled the SUV was later arrested.

A search warrant was issues for an apartment along Zuck Road, where police seized 2 handguns. State Police are still investigating.