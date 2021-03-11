Man shot, waves down police

One man was taken to the hospital overnight after reportedly being shot.

According to Erie Police, an officer was driving a police cruiser in the 1000 block of East 8th Street around 1 a.m. this morning when he was waved down.

The man who waved him down was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police say the man told them he was shot inside a nearby residence. A person of interest is speaking with detectives this morning.