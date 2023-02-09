(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated.

Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by drivers who were under the influence talk about the trauma.

On Feb. 8, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office believed a 67-year-old Dunkirk, New York, man drove to the victim impact panel while intoxicated. He was arrested. After the arrest was processed, the Sheriff’s Office determined the man allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .13% (the legal limit is .08%).

After the processing the man was released and will appear in the town of Pomfret Court.