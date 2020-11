Erie Police investigating a reported stabbing Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen in the 200 block of East 11th Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Reporters from the scene indicated the victim was a 26-year old man. According to Erie Police, a witness told them it began as an altercation between two men.

One man took off.

The injuries to the victim are reported to be minor.