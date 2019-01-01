Local News

Man stabbed while allegedly being jumped downtown

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 12:48 PM EST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 12:48 PM EST

Erie, PA -      A 21 year old man was taken to UPMC Hamot after he says he was jumped by a group of 6-10 men near 10th and State.  The incident occurred around 11:30 pm Monday night.  There is no word on his condition.  Erie Police are investigating.

