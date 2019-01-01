Man stabbed while allegedly being jumped downtown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man says he was jumped and stabbed near 10th & State Monday evening.

Erie, PA - A 21 year old man was taken to UPMC Hamot after he says he was jumped by a group of 6-10 men near 10th and State. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm Monday night. There is no word on his condition. Erie Police are investigating.