Man stabbed while allegedly being jumped downtown
Erie, PA - A 21 year old man was taken to UPMC Hamot after he says he was jumped by a group of 6-10 men near 10th and State. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm Monday night. There is no word on his condition. Erie Police are investigating.
