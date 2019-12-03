Man starts petition opposing community college in Erie

An Erie man has started a petition opposing the Erie County’s Community College Charter application.

Brent Davis is arguing that the cost of the Erie County Community College will fall upon Erie County taxpayers if it is approved.

Once Davis gets enough signatures on the petition, he intends to send it to the Pennsylvania Board of Education.

This petition comes ahead of the county’s community college public hearing meeting, which is set for March.

As of right now there are nearly 190 signatures on the petition.