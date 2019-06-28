One man facing charges after standoff

32-year old Stephen St. Fort faces charges after a brief standoff on the city’s east side with police.

Units were called to the 400 block of East 5th Street and surrounded the home at 418 East 5th for a domestic call.

When officers arrived, St. Fort’s girlfriend told officers she pulled a gun on her.

St.Fort then barricaded himself inside the home for nearly an hour.

Investigators recovered a pellet gun from the home.

St. Fort faces charges of domestic assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment.

